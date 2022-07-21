Melissa Ellen Zapata

Melissa passed on July 11, 2022. She was a great daughter, loved deeply by her parents, brothers and those close to her. She was born in Texas and had a real cowgirl spirit her whole life.
She moved to Florida, graduated from Clearwater High School and then moved to Maryland about 30 years ago. She loved going on dozens of vacations and cruises with her family and friends.
She so loved her daughter, Brandi, and always cherished the times they were together. She visited her parents and brothers often and was loved and appreciated by her friends.
We will all miss her very much and will cherish her memory forever.