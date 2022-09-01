Melody Flinn

Melody Ann Flinn, 56, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, after a brave battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. Born on May 24, 1966, in Cumberland, Maryland, Melody was the daughter of Marianne Flinn and the late Bobby Flinn. She was the devoted mother of William ‘Zimmy’ Zimmerman Jr.

In addition to her mother and son, Melody is survived by her two brothers, Gene and Mike; and sisters-in-law, Joyce and Jen. She will be remembered by her nieces, Becca, Rachel and Meghan (Aaron); nephews, Aiden and Liam; and one great-nephew, Owen.