Melody Flinn

Melody Ann Flinn, 56, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, after a brave battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. Born on May 24, 1966, in Cumberland, Maryland, Melody was the daughter of Marianne Flinn and the late Bobby Flinn. She was the devoted mother of William ‘Zimmy’ Zimmerman Jr.
In addition to her mother and son, Melody is survived by her two brothers, Gene and Mike; and sisters-in-law, Joyce and Jen. She will be remembered by her nieces, Becca, Rachel and Meghan (Aaron); nephews, Aiden and Liam; and one great-nephew, Owen.
Mel graduated from Southern Garrett High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University. She then completed her master’s degree in education from Hood College. Mel was an educator, and she spent 27 years at Daly Elementary School in Germantown, Maryland. She was beloved by her students and colleagues alike.
Mel lived each day to its fullest. She enjoyed spending time with Zimmy and his friends, motorcycle rides, Steelers football games, gardening, dancing, lounging in her pool and sipping on margaritas. She was a dog lover and will be missed by her two pups, Steele and Mace. She was greeted in heaven by Nestea, Chestnut, Ringo, Midnight and Melee.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.