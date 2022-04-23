Melva Joy Stream passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2022, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Knoxville, Maryland, the daughter of Melvin Joy and Virginia Reynolds Joy.
Melva was a 1958 graduate of Brunswick High School and began her career immediately thereafter working for the Traveler’s Insurance Company in Washington, D.C. After retiring from Traveler’s, she worked part time at JCPenney at Lakeforest Mall. Melva was a devoted mother and sister. She was an outstanding baker and loved making bread and pizza from scratch for her son. Her hobby was collecting music boxes. Melva enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family, and we will always remember her as a fierce competitor.
Melva’s greatest joy in life was her son. She was a humble soul but never missed an opportunity to boast of his accomplishments of becoming a physician’s assistant in Lancaster and an assistant clinical professor at Drexel University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions in Philadelphia.
Melva was predeceased by her parents; mother-in-law, Lilian Stream; and beloved niece, Jennifer Sappington. She is survived by her loving son, Charles E. Stream (Christine); grandsons, Branden and Ryan, and great-granddaughter, Kacie, all of Lancaster; and sisters, Dolores Anderson, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Susan Sappington and Carolyn McCall, of Frederick, Maryland, who loved her very much. She is also survived by nieces Theresa Baum, of Lanham, Maryland, and Jackie Dohrmann, of Pauley’s Island, South Carolina.
Services were private.