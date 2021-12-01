Melvin Beachley

Mr. Melvin Edward Beachley, 86, of Greencastle, PA, died November 27, 2021 at Frederick Health hospital surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Nancy Ann Beachley for 67 years.
Born June 14, 1935 in Boonsboro, he was the son of the late Raymond and Pearl Beachley.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Nancy Beachley and children Monte Beachley (Ruth Wahl), Wanda Shook-Bartlett (Ron), Keith Beachley (Tiffany), Cathy Harris (Atlee) and Scott Beachley, grandchildren; Stacy Taylor, Megan Rippeon, Evan Shook, Dana Knott, Atlee Harris, III and Jennifer Harris, 11 great grandchildren, siblings Mae Bell and Gene Beachley and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Rev. Marina Brust will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Face masks are required.
