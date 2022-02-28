Melvin Rice

Mr. Melvin L. Rice, 95, of Frederick, passed on to his eternal home Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Doey’s House after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Betty Eyler Rice, sharing 67 years of marriage until her death in 2013.
Mel was born Dec. 13, 1926, the son of P. Luther Rice and Ella Parker Rice. Mel attended Frederick schools and graduated from Frederick High School. During his teen years, Mel worked in the A&P and Acme grocery stores. After high school, he drove a bus for Blue Ridge Transportation Co., which later became Eastern Greyhound Lines. During this time, Mel enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served there during World War II and the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he resumed driving for Greyhound. He later was a beauty supply salesman for M. Wahl & Son and Union Beauty Supply serving the tri-state area. Later, he worked at the Frederick County Water Treatment Plant until he retired in 1987. While in the Navy, Mel played tenor sax anywhere he was stationed that had a band; he also played sax for a while in the Maryland National Guard Band under the direction of Sperry Storm. Mel loved music and enjoyed playing a digital organ at his home. Mel sang in the Golden Tones chorus group. Mel was a member of the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene and sang in the choir. Mel was a member of the Elks Lodge 684, and he was a life member of American Legion Post 11, Frederick.
Mel loved the river life. He and Betty had a trailer in West Virginia along the Potomac River. After retirement, they built a home in Glen Haven, Harpers Ferry. Mel spent many days cruising the river on his pontoon boat. After living there for 10 years, they moved back to Frederick.
Mel enjoyed his family and is survived by his son, Mark and wife Sally, Frederick; daughter-in-law, Mary K. Rice, Frederick; grandchildren, Todd and Stephanie Rice, Tim and Mary Rice, and Matthew and Lisa Rice; great-grandchildren, Noah Rice, Brittney and Zach Strausbough, and Emily Rice; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty; sister, Mildred Stevens; and son, Craig Rice.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick MD 21702. The family will receive friends a half-hour before the service, at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene at the above address.