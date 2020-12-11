Melvin Woodrow Smith, 86, of Frederick, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Betty Smith, his wife of 34 years.
Born Aug. 31, 1934, Melvin was the son of the late Woodrow and Rosie Smith. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Roswell, New Mexico, which he enjoyed. He was a toolmaker and designer, and worked at Airpax in Frederick for 45 years. Melvin, Smitty, and Pop-pop, he was known by many names. Melvin didn’t have a bad bone in his body, and anyone who met him became an instant friend. He had a creative mind and a constant smile on his face. He enjoyed fishing, shooting guns and making “things.” You could find him working in his garage workshop tinkering with his tools, relaxing in his recliner with his tablet, or by the side of his loving wife. In times like these, we are told to focus only on the good memories, but good memories are all that Melvin left behind. He was a true joy to be around and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his loving wife, Betty, Melvin is survived by a cherished daughter, Kimberly Allen and husband Rob of Charleston, South Carolina; stepchildren, Kristi Kassab and husband Paul, of Frederick, and Michael Staley and wife Cindy of Phoenix, Arizona; a sister, Margaret Smith; a brother, Donald Smith and wife Betty; eight grandchildren, Ryan Kassab and wife Jenny, Ashleigh Patino and husband Jon, Tammy Bond, Michael Staley, Jr., Brittany Staley, Bradley Staley, Andrew Staley, and Cassandra Staley, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 in the Garden of Memory I at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 U.S. Route 15 N in Frederick. In honor of Melvin, please feel free to wear your favorite flannel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, 1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.