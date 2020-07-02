Melvin “Wayne” Pirkle Sr., 63, of Boonsboro, MD, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD due to complications related to kidney failure.
Born Aug. 20, 1956, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Betty Doster and stepfather Glen Doster.
He worked for 41 years for Lafarge Holcim in Frederick, MD, before retiring in 2017 due to medical reasons. Wayne had a passion for Scuba Diving and was a certified Scuba Diver and an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast.
He is survived by his son Melvin Wayne Pirkle Jr., of Greencastle, PA, and his grandson Logan Drexler of Fayettville, PA.
Wayne’s wishes were to have no funeral or viewing and to be cremated.
