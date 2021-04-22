Melvin Zimmerman

Mr. Melvin William Zimmerman, 78, of Frederick, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the significant other of Robin Hill for 25 years.
Born March 9, 1943, in Germantown, he was the son of the late Martz and Nora (Craver) Zimmerman.
In addition to Robin, Melvin is survived by his sons, Michael Zimmerman (Dianna), Todd Zimmerman (Tracey) and David Hill (Tina); daughter, Deavon Davidson (Billy); grandchildren, Trisha Freeman (Kyle), Travis Zimmerman, Ryan Zimmerman, James Patrick Zimmerman, Cameron Hill and Tristan Hill; and sister, Patsy Heffner (George).
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Northstar Community Church, 5112 Pegasus Court, Suite E, Frederick, MD 21704. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at the above address.
