Meredith “Mert” Lee Stine, 79, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Catonsville, Maryland, ending his battle with dementia.
He was recently widowed with the passing of his beloved wife, Dorothy, on September 26, 2019. They had been married for more than 57 years.
Born May 15, 1940, in Frederick, MD, he was a son of the late Martin L. and Mildred E. Stine (nee Rice).
He worked on several local dairy farms his entire life. In particular, the family offers heartfelt thanks to the late Paul Coblentz and his extended farm family, of Middletown, Maryland, for all the kindnesses shown to Mert and Dorothy over the many years.
He was a hard-working, quiet, soft-spoken man who enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. In his younger years, before owning his first car, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle in all kinds of weather. He also enjoyed traditional country music, especially Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Merle Haggard; chewing tobacco; working in his yard; and riding around in his red Ford Ranger pick-up truck. More recently, he enjoyed receiving deliveries from the Meals on Wheels volunteers.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Souers (Sonny) and stepdaughters Karen Summers (Mike) and Diane Smith, all of Jefferson, Maryland; his brothers Ray Gene Stine of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Wayne Stine of Frederick, MD; his brothers-in-law, Howard Frye of Brunswick, Maryland, and Charles Junior Frye, of Knoxville, Maryland; grandchildren, Dawn Bitzer, of Waynesboro, Pennyslvania, and Justin Smith (Cindy), of Jefferson, Maryland; great-grandchildren, William and James Bitzer and Karley and Owen Smith; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Leon, Arthur, Casper, and Paul; and numerous other family members.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Avenue, Brunswick, Maryland. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Stauffer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joseph Lettrich officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Jefferson, Maryland.
