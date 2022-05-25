Merle Ballam

Merle (Moose) Ballam, 87, of Harmony, Maryland, passed away May 20, 2022, after a brief period of illness.
Moose was born Jan. 15, 1935, to Beulah Souders Rowe and Oliver John Ballam Sr., of Mount Lena, Maryland. After completing his education at Boonsboro High School, he went on to work as a carpenter. He was later employed by the Pangborn Corporation in Hagerstown, and then spent 25 years as a member of the Frederick County Highway Department. Moose was a lifelong fan of the game of baseball, not only because he loved playing the game in his youth but also because it introduced him to Jane Ford with whom he shared a seven-decade love story. They met while he was playing for Harmony’s Heart of Maryland baseball team, and they were married shortly thereafter in 1953. They had two children, Audrey Jean Ballam in 1954, and John David Ballam in 1963.
In 1997, Moose retired and spent his time watching baseball, working outdoors and visiting with friends for breakfast several mornings each week. Moose and Jane also traveled extensively throughout the United Kingdom, visiting family and making lifelong memories. Moose was predeceased by his mother and father; his brother, Samuel; brother, Oliver John Jr.; and sister, Jean. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Audrey Jean Stottlemyer; and granddaughter, Carrie Blanche Stottlemyer. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jane Lois Ballam, of Harmony; two sisters, Margaret Horner, of Mariettsville, Maryland, and Joan Heger, of Pasadena, Maryland; his son, John Ballam, of Oxford, England; his granddaughter, Melanie Raynor, of Middletown, Maryland; his grandson, Nathaniel Stottlemyer, of Glenmore, Pennsylvania; his granddaughters, Lydia Ballam and Clarissa Ballam, of England; his grandson, Alistair Ballam, of Wales; his great-grandchildren, Camden, Owen and Kenna Raynor, of Middletown, Maryland, and Grayson and Mona Stottlemyer, of Glenmore, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jane would also like to recognize the special relationship that Moose had with his nephew, Denny, and his lovely wife, Deb. They have been a special part of their lives. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main Street, Middletown. The funeral home will be open on Thursday at 12 noon for the convenience of family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday May 27, 2022, at the funeral home, immediately followed by a graveside service at Harmony Cemetery.