Merle E. “Petie” Toms, Jr. of Foxville, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, while deer hunting in Iowa.
Born June 1, 1940, in Foxville, he was the son of the late Merle E. Toms Sr. and Pearl N. (Smith) Toms.
Petie was a lifetime member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club, Blue Ridge Sportsman and a member of Waynesboro Fish and Game.
Petie enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting, especially hunting spring turkey.
He raced “That Dart”, a 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi L0232 Super Stock for about 10 years.
Petie is survived by his wife Donna (Little) Toms; son, David Toms; daughter, Dina Moore and her husband Kevin; his grandchildren, Erin White, Rissy (Thomas) Zygmunt, Rocky and Brian (Jill) Moore; and and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Myah Moore, Aubrey and Finn Zygmunt.
He is also survived by his brother, Gerald (Dean) Toms, sisters-in-law: Shirley Little, Elaine Brown (Denny), Teresa Meem (Ross), Mary Anne Weatherly (Bruce) and Esther Toms; brother-in-law Gene Little (Tammy); and many nieces and nephew as well as his hunting buddy, Doug Monninger.
He was predeceased by his parents, granddaughter, Taylor Toms, brother, Jack Toms, sister, Fay Kinzer, sister-in-law, Robbie Toms, bothers-in-law, Steve Little, Jeff Little and Larry Little and father and mother-in-law, Francis and Anna Little.
A visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD. Doors will open at 9 a.m. at the funeral home for the convenience of the public.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Merle E. “Petie” Toms Jr. to the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX, 75231 or www.heart.org.
