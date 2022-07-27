Michael David Allen IV, “MA4”, 22, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2000, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Michael David Allen III and Crystal May “Chapline” Allen of Smithsburg, Maryland.
He was a graduate of Smithsburg High School, class of 2018.
Michael loved riding ATVs, shooting pool and spending his free time hanging out with friends.
He has been employed by WLR Automotive since June of 2015.
Michael is survived by his parents, Mike and Crystal Allen; sister, Jasmin Pierce and husband Autsyn; brother, DJ Allen and girlfriend Laci Wolfe; niece, Mckenna Pierce; grandparents, Mike Allen and wife Debi Allen, and Betty Kaufman and husband Geoffrey Kaufman; uncles, David Allen and Jesse Lapole; dogs, Jaxon and Lucky; and many friends and family, including his WRL Automotive Family.
Michael was preceded in death by his uncle, Chris Munday; grandfather, Arty Lapole; and great-grandmother, Bobbie Chapline.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Fayellen Shankle officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday evening, from 6-9 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.