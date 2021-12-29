Mr. Michael Allen “Mike” Heck, 56, of Middletown, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center. Together for nearly 34 years, he was the loving husband of Michelle Heck.
Born Feb. 7, 1965, in Hagerstown, he was the son of Sonja (Garver) Heck, of Middletown, and the late Gerald Heck.
Starting his career in cable TV in 1988 with Frederick Cablevision, now Comcast, Mike was with the company for nearly 34 years. He was very knowledgeable and well respected in his field, and he developed many friendships over the years.
Mike loved camping, fishing, playing his drum set, helping people and doing projects. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, his friends and his camping family.
Mike was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Christopher Heck and wife Sara Beth, Carrie Doub and husband, Ricky, and Courtney Lisowski and husband Paul; five grandchildren, Levi, Evan, Jace, Juliana and Lydia, and one new grandbaby on the way; his father-in-law, Donald Rejonis; and many extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Myersville.
The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation, but they are optional for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 299, Myersville, MD 21773.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.