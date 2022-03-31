Michael Andrew Litchfield, 58, of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Casey Hospice House.
Born July 1, 1963, in Bethesda, Maryland, he was the son of Bernard Litchfield and Anna Margaret Bullard.
He was a graduate of Winston Churchill High School, class of 1982.
He was currently working at Fitzgerald Financial as a 203K manager.
Michael enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.
Surviving are three daughters, Christina Jeanne Matthias and husband Tyler Scott Matthias, of Leesburg, Virginia, Alexandra Anne Litchfield, of Baltimore, and Jenna Nicole Litchfield, of Cincinnati, Ohio; four sisters, Antoinette Harris, Kathleen Litchfield, Janie Sczepanski and Barbara Anne Toula; and three brothers, Paul Litchfield, Bernie Litchfield and Peter Litchfield.
He was predeceased by a sister, Susie Litchfield.
A celebration of his life will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Congressional Country Club in the Windsor Room. A jacket is required for men. Please no jeans, shorts, sandals or hats.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or Casey House, Montgomery Hospice.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.