Mr. Michael Bernard Olan Bomysoad, 50, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was the loving husband of Angela Bomysoad for 27 years and proud father to Collin and Wyatt.
Born Aug. 3, 1970, in Washington, D.C., at Walter Reed, he was the loving son of Fred A. and Kathryn M. (Peters) Bomysoad of Derwood, Maryland.
Mike was a 1988 graduate of Magruder High School in Rockville.
His professional career was that of helping others and giving 150 percent of himself. He was an EMT with Community Rescue Service in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was vested in his community and of helping those around him.
Mike enjoyed golfing, camping with his family, hanging out at the river, fishing and the Outer Banks, and he was a diehard Redskins fan. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. His greatest joy in life was his children.
He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. His wit, quick comebacks, attention to detail and compassion for others will be unforgettable.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two children, Collin and Wyatt; his sister, Adele Branthover and husband, Neal, and their children, Eric and Kyle; his brother, Bobby Bomysoad and wife, Kasha, and their children, Mirandy and Ava; his uncle and aunt, Paul and Sharon London; many extended family members; the gang from high school; and many additional friends and co-workers.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, Maryland. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. from the funeral home with Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment to follow at Park Heights Cemetery, 710 E. H Street, Brunswick.
A reception will follow services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to washingtongoespurple.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.