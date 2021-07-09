Mr. Michael David Blackburn, 78, of Jefferson passed away on July 5, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband of Brigitte Blackburn, his wife of 56 years.
Born March 20, 1943, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Michael was the son of the late Norman and Ruth Blackburn. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962, and after his military service, he earned his bachelor’s degree from American University in Washington D.C. He served with the U.S. Park Police in Washington, D.C., for 20 years. After retiring from the Park Police, Mr. Blackburn accepted another position with the U.S. Park Service working at the Antietam Battlefield. Mr. Blackburn loved horses, and was the proud owner of a number of horses throughout his lifetime. He was also a big history buff with a particular interest in military history.
In addition to his loving wife, Brigitte, Mr. Blackburn is survived by two children, Christian Blackburn and Melanie Blackburn; his brother, Norman Lee Blackburn and wife Marcia; sisters-in-law, Sieglinde and Marianne; and many extended family members
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Blackburn’s memory may be made to any one of his favorite charities: Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), St. Labre Indian School (stlabre.org), Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), Feed the Children (feedthechildren.org), St. Bonaventure Indian School (stbonaventuremission.org) or St. Joseph’s Indian School (www.stjo.org).