Michael Bradley Keys, 60, of Holden Beach, North Carolina, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away from this life on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, after a five-year courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Donna Keys for 37 years. He was born Feb. 15, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Bill and the late Lola Keys.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his father Bill and wife Shirley, son Thomas (Kristin), daughter Shannon (Jeff), and son Matthew, grandchildren Willie, Gavin, Logan, Cayden, Brady, Addyson, Ella and Jameson, brother Greg (Mary), and sister Jenny, brother-in-law Randy (Lisa) and mother-in-law Anna Jane, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.