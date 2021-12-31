Michael Brunner

Michael Harold Brunner, 51, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Born on Nov. 8, 1970, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Charles Herman Brunner and Frances Laverne (Hamrick) Brunner. Michael was a graduate of Walkersville High School, class of 1989. After high school, he went to work at Weis Markets. He then began his career at Woodsboro Bank and Homewood at Crumland Farms. Michael was an avid baseball fan, collecting many coins and other collectibles. His favorite team was the Chicago Cubs. He loved spending time with his cats, Bear and Bo.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Amy Brunner; son, Christopher Wayne Brunner; sister, Michelle Hoffman-Bohn and husband Jimmy; and nephew Jerry Bohn.
A celebration of Michael’s life journey will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Memorial donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org/default.html).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.