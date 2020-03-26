Michael Christopher Joyce, 46, recently of Montgomery, AL, was taken to heaven on Wednesday March 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born August 3, 1973, in Cheverly, MD.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Mark and Marie Joyce; his sister, Christina Kelley; three daughters, British Cline, Tirzah Joyce and Aiyana Correa; his aunt, Renay Sexton; and two grandchildren, Alayna and Milah.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at his sister’s home 1918 E. Main St., Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his name, to the American Cancer Society, P.O. 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org.