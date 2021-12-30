Michael Ciaramello

Michael William Ciaramello, born in Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2021, after a long and happy dance through life. He was 93 years old.
Michael was a family man, a provider and doting patriarch, with a lifelong commitment to his late wife, Ruth. He served in the Korean War, building the Osan Air Base with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He later put himself through college at the New York Polytechnic Institute of Engineering, and had a long career in telecommunications with Western Electric as an electrical engineer. Though a New Yorker at heart, his career brought him to Fallston, Maryland, and he eventually retired in Poolesville, Maryland.
Michael cherished having an active and full life. He played recreational basketball and softball, medaled repeatedly in track and field at the Maryland Senior Olympics, and loved showing off his muscles at every opportunity. Michael had a special fondness for cars and loved his Thunderbirds and Corvette. He was an avid gardener and a friend to animals, and he admired the simplicities of nature. Michael had a questioning curiosity on almost everything, and had knowledge on many subjects. He expressed his creativity in a number of ways, and was very resourceful in fixing things with what he had at his disposal.
He was known for his quick wit, confidence, strength, loyalty and sense of fairness. Michael was happiest around family and often vocalized it — “It doesn’t get any better than this.”
He is survived by his children, David Ciaramello (JoAnn) and Valerie Ciaramello Gluck (Marc); grandchildren, Allie, Shelby, Morgan, Jake (Gluck), Jack and James (Ciaramello); younger sister, Marie; younger brother, Daniel (Angela); and many nieces and nephews. He raised a beautiful family that will forever treasure his life and memory.
Services are private. Michael’s final resting place will be St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Barnesville, Maryland.