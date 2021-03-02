Michael P. “Mike” Collins, of Frederick, Maryland, has left this earthly world, departed the fix, enjoyed his last craft beer. He died Feb. 25, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital after a two-week battle with COVID-19.
The oldest of five siblings, Mike was born on Dec. 21, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Rita J. Collins and the late William P. Collins. He made many lifelong friends growing up in Lexington, Kentucky, and at Western Kentucky University, where he graduated in 1984 with a degree in photojournalism. Mike worked as a newspaper photographer and editor before helping launch “The Southern Aviator,” a regional aviation newsmagazine then based in North Carolina. Since 1994, he had been employed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, where he held a number of editorial roles with the magazine “AOPA Pilot.” One of his most memorable stories was a 25-day flight around the world in 2013 with Mike Laver in Laver’s Mitsubishi MU-2.
Mike married the love of his life, Janette M. Prince, on a hot summer day in 1999, and he takes exceptional pride in their unending love, her unwavering patience with him and the life they built together, as well as the three children they raised: Jennifer (of Columbus, Ohio), Matthew and Bridget (both of Frederick, Maryland). He is incredibly proud of the young adults they have become, and he will miss his family the most of everything left behind on this earth (don’t let him down, y’all, he hopes he will be watching as an angel on your shoulders!). He also leaves behind the best sister and brothers that a man could ever hope to grow up with — Kathy, Richard, Bob and Tim — and the best in-laws, nieces and nephews that anyone could ever hope to have in his extended family.
After his family, Mike was passionate about craft beer, photography and the outdoors. He had a lifelong love of trains and aircraft (although he disliked shopping for cars, generally finding a vehicle he liked and driving it until the wheels were about to fall off). He also loved the family’s long-tenured shelter dogs, Barley (13 years) and Trixie (six years). Mike was a dedicated blood and platelet donor, giving more than 300 units in more than 200 donations. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, he served as a board member of the Atlanta Photojournalism Seminar for 25 years, and he later was a director and secretary of the International Society for Aviation Photography. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a Tennessee Squire.
If you knew Mike, please don’t be sad that he is gone. Instead, find joy in the fact that — despite the chaotic, random nature and madness of today’s world— he felt sincerely privileged to enjoy the pleasure of your friendship and company, whether for a journey of many years or only a few steps. Instead, think of him anytime you see an airplane fly overhead, hear a distant train horn or sip a craft beer (or Kentucky bourbon).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated for Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp., 499 Kirkland Ave., Irvine, KY 40336; the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County, 23 Poor Farm Road, Kearneysville, WV 25430; the AOPA Foundation (www.aopa.org); or the charity of your choice. If you’re able, donate blood or platelets in his honor — even one pint makes a difference.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, Buckeystown, Maryland. He will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family will be permitted to attend in person. Participation in the service will be available via livestream at the St. Joseph YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbQH-rUq-nKR1QfDfaegmBA/featured. Mike’s care has been entrusted to Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, www.keeneybasford.com.