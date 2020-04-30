Michael Cregger

Michael Anthony “Poppy” Cregger, 60, of Keymar, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Frederick Health. Born October 4, 1959 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Arnold Dwight Cregger and Genevieve Taylor Cregger.
He worked as a mail sorter at the Shady Grove Post Office. He loved NASCAR, the Three Stooges and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his parents are daughters, Colleen Marie Misner and husband Justin of Thurmont, Jessica Lynn Cregger and significant other, Billy Walz of Frederick and Amy Crescenze and husband, Billy of Thurmont; sister Catherine Garretson and husband, Danny of Biglerville, PA and devoted friend Phil Moss. He will be especially remembered as “Poppy” to Bayley Fitzgerald, Levi Misner, Owen Crescenze, Emma Walz and Carter Misner.
He was predeceased by two special friends, Eric Young Sr. and Mike Imes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
