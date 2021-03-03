Michael F. Grams II went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2021. He is survived by his dad and mom, Michael and Lora Grams; grandmother, Valeria Grams, whom he also loved and adored; his sister, Lauren N. DeHart and husband Kenny; nieces, Kennedi and Ella; and nephew, Eli DeHart, who reside in Speedwell, Virginia. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Clarence “Tommy” Grams.
Michael was a graduate of Tuscarora High School and earned a certificate in welding from the Earle C. Clements Job Corp Academy. He was known for the love of his bulldog, Myrtle, who predeceased him. He loved fishing and hanging out with friends, and he loved to go to the beach.
Anyone who knew Michael knows he would give you the shirt off his back. He was funny, and anyone that knew him loved his sense of humor.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.keeneybasford.com.