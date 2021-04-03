Michael Hernick

Michael Edward Hernick, 53, of Frederick, passed away March 31, 2021. Michael was the son of Robert C. Hernick and Mary (Wetzel) Hernick-Grigg, born on May 2, 1967.
He graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School with the Class of 1985, having had perfect attendance from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Michael was a member of the TJ Alumni Association. He then went on to Frederick Community College, where he earned an Associate of Arts in forestry. He worked for county parks in Montgomery and Frederick counties as a maintenance supervisor at Target for 20 years, then as a stock supervisor at Harbor Freight.
He was an avid Boy Scout, and he completed the Philmont Scout Camp in New Mexico. He then became an Eagle Scout with Troop 799, and he was a 100th Eagle Alumni and assistant scout master.
Michael was passionate about Civil War reenactment with the 47th Virginia Infantry, always on the South side with the Confederacy.
He became known for his skills as a campfire cook. He loved the Redskins; yard sales; thrifting and re-gifting; and spelunking and caving, which earned him the nickname “Mud”. He was a joker and a prankster who found flatulence highly amusing.
Despite his playful nature, he was serious about caring for others. Michael also held a successful fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation, which was featured in the newspaper.
Michael’s father, Robert Carter Hernick, preceded him in death.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving mother, Mary Hernick-Grigg; brother, Eric Hernick; and numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service for Michael will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.