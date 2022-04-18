Michael Hooton

Mr. Michael Lee Hooton, 80, of Thurmont, Maryland passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Naples, Florida.
Born in Rowlesburg, West Virginia, on Oct. 3, 1941, he was the son of Paul (Goog) and Rita Hulstine Hooton.
Mike was well known in high school for his basketball ability. He loved to hunt, fish and study astronomy. Mike attended West Virginia University (WVU) and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. For many years he, attended all home football games at WVU. He was the loving husband of Gerilyn (Geri) K. Hooton. Mike and Geri went to grade school and high school together. They did not meet again until March 2021 and were married June 25, 2021. They made Naples their home until Mike’s death on March 24.
Mike was devoted to his first wife, Carolann Wiles Hooton, of 50 years until her passing in March, 2014. They were enthusiastic travelers. Their trips included eight visits to Egypt, several visits to Greece, the Greek islands, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, the Holy Land and Galapagos Islands. They spent a great deal of time at their vacation home in Rowlesburg, West Virginia. Mike began his career with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the early 1960s and retired shortly before 2000. He started as a consumer safety officer in the Office of Vaccines in the allergenics laboratory. Later, he moved to the Office of Compliance where he worked as a regulation writer. Mike had a keen understanding of the various statutes and regulations that serve as the foundation for the FDA’s authority. His work in the Office of Vaccines and in the regulations branch served him well when he eventually became the branch chief for the congressional and consumer affairs branch in the Center for Biologics. Although Mike was more than proficient in his prior positions, he was exceptional as a branch chief where he mentored the employees working for him. His extensive knowledge of biologics, his calm manner, his sense of humor and his dedication to the job served him well in overseeing the responses to congressional and consumer inquiries. After several years as branch chief, he was promoted to division director prior to his retirement.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Geri; stepson, Ben; his devoted sisters, Lelia and Pam; his aunt, Patricia Horney; his sister-in-law, Cynthia Wiles Motter and husband Jack Motter of Fort Myers, Florida; his nephew, lan Motter, and wife, Jennifer, and their sons, Zachary and Avery, of Orlando, Florida; and many friends and colleagues in Frederick, Maryland, and Rowlesburg.
Family will recieve friends at 11 a.m., and a memorial service will be held to honor Mike’s life at noon Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (US 15 N.) Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s memory to the Rowlesburg Revitalization Committee, P.O. Box 135, Rowlesburg, WV 26425 (Shirley Hartley, treasurer).