Michael Hough

Michael Mason Hough, age 76, of Walkersville, MD, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Michael was born a leap year baby on February 29, 1944 in Charles Town, WV. He was the son of the late Willard and Rebecca Hough of Waldorf, MD and who later moved to Frederick, MD in 1967. In Frederick he lived with his aunt, Betty J. Sparks, his late uncle, William Hough and his five cousins, Deborah J. Crouse, Donna F. White, Robin L. Federline, Holly A. Hough and Michael Scott Hough.
Michael continued to live and work in the Frederick area for many years. He retired from Frederick Memorial Hospital (now Frederick Health) in June 2018 after forty-eight and a half years of service! Michael (AKA “Huffy”) made many lifelong friends out of his co-workers and spoke of them often. After retirement, Michael kept an active lifestyle by going to Daybreak Adult Center several times a week. He enjoyed all the activities and companionship they had to offer. The staff’s helpfulness and compassion made Michael smile and he always looked forward to his next visit there.
Michael enjoyed life to its fullest and found joy in all it had to offer. With his family, he made many visits to Ocean City, MD and Myrtle Beach, SC, where he liked to play putt-putt and walk the boardwalks. He also took several trips to Las Vegas, NV to visit his cousin. While there he got to experience live shows like The Eagles and play the slots. He always had a good time at The Great Frederick Fair watching shows and indulging in the food and ice cream. Michael also loved to go camping and fishing at Chincoteague, VA. He could easily be found watching his favorite sports team on TV, the Washington Redskins, listening to old music, or reading the newspaper. He also enjoyed playing his favorite card game, 500 rummy.
Michael is survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. His infectious laugh and pure heart brought joy to whomever he met. He will be missed by many.
A visitation will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. Wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home will be observed.
A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Edge Hill Cemetery, Charles Town, WV, with Pastor Steve Rose officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Thurmont Community Ambulance Service, 27 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788 or to Daybreak Adult Day Services Inc., 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.