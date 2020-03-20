Michael passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Rockville, MD. Michael was the son of Michael and Mary More. He was born in 1930 in Homestead, Pa., and later moved to Gaithersburg in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He and his wife were the owners of the Double B in Gaithersburg, in the 1960s.
Mike enjoyed playing golf with the “Blivits” gang and going to Myrtle Beach on their annual golf outings.
He is survived by his wife, Joan and four children, Michael W. More, Leigh S. Scates (Cary), Martin E. More (Christina) and Ellen M. Conboy (David), nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Irene Oaklan and Helen Mosely (Jim). He was preceded in death by his sister Mary and brother Emery (Jimmy).
The family wants to thank the staff at the Hebrew Home in Rockville, MD and hospice for their devotion and affection as they cared for Mike.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.
