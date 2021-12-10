Michael J. Puglisi

Michael James Puglisi, “Mike”, 67, of Frederick, Maryland, passed on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital. Born June 13, 1954, to the late Charles Joseph and Mary S. (nee Doherty) Puglisi, he was the beloved husband of Patricia Louise Puglisi for 50 years.
Mike had an art for storytelling, a sense of humor that allowed him to befriend everyone he met, a love for old western movies, and a charitable heart. He was an avid baseball fan, with a lifelong devotion to his beloved Baltimore Orioles. Mike was a spiritual person who loved God. Mike will be most remembered for the love he had for his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Puglisi, Paul Puglisi (Sarah Puglisi), Megan Puglisi and Lauren Puglisi (Ian Nash); his grandson, Leo Puglisi; and siblings, Charles Puglisi, Patrick Puglisi, Jeanne Puglisi Harting, Mark Puglisi, Mary Seton Regan and Anne Redmiles. Michael was predeceased by his sister Amelia Puglisi.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
