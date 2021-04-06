Michael John Reidy, 75, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Born in Lakewood, Ohio, on Jan. 26, 1946, Michael had a heart for adventure. In 1969, after graduating from Case Western Reserve University, he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Somalia and Saint Vincent Island. He earned a graduate degree from University of Arizona and, in 1974, began a career with the government of Guam, where he eventually served as chief of staff to the governor and, later, senator in the Guam Legislature.
Michael founded Guam’s Olympic movement and led a contingent of athletes to the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea.
Michael sailed, ran, biked, swam and played water polo. He read and taught. He greeted each morning with a plan.
During his master’s degree in public administration at Harvard University, he describes, in a 1996 essay, a dinner scene from childhood with father, Daniel Francis Reidy, mother, Winifred Mae Fegen, and siblings, Matt, Joe, Jerry, Nick, Pat, and Dan. His mother, “Wini,” quizzed the children from the daily newspaper; Michael writes, “the consequence of ignorance was ridicule from the pack.”
He would describe his greatest accomplishment as being a devoted father. Daughter, Chelsea, and son, Danny, with their siblings, Cody, Mariana, and Gypsy, remember how he brightened others by offering his warm sense of humor.
Michael moved to Frederick, Maryland, in 2014 to be near his lifelong friend, Sally, and their daughter, Chelsea.
Near and far, we toast and say a prayer. We look toward sunrise or stars and remember a man generous in spirit to all.
Those close or acquainted are invited to join family for a candlelight vigil at the bell tower at Baker Park on Tuesday, April 6 at sunset. Bring a candle and prayer.