Michael L. Facine, Sr.

Michael Lee Facine, Sr., 88, of Frederick, passed Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 8, 1932, he was the son to the late Anton R. and Marguerite H. (nee Green) Facine. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to his high school sweetheart Vesta Leona Morrison Facine.
Michael served in the Army during the Korean War. He would work as a police officer in Cleveland before becoming a statistician for the Veterans Administration from 1963 until his retirement in 1995. Michael was a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans and Nickel Plate Road Historical and Technical Society.
He had a strong Christian faith and was deeply devoted to his family. He coached all of his children in sports. Michael also had a passion for trains.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Michael L. Facine, Jr. (Deborah), Leonard A. Facine (Elva), Joy M. Butler (William), Faith E. Dixon, and Philip B. Facine (Marlene), his sisters; Candace Facine, Jawn Wadler (Frank), Betty Masse, and 9 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his step-mother Lee Facine.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm. Funeral services and burial will be held privately by the family.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Michael’s name may to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.