On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, Michael Kevin McReal, loving father, son, brother, and partner passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest at age 62.
Mike was born in Portland, Oregon on September 19th, 1958 to Jerry and Patricia McReal. He served his country for over 20 years in the US Navy, specializing in saturation diving and salvage. Mike received numerous awards and commendations, including the Navy Achievement Medal (2), Navy Unit Commendation, and the Good Conduct award (4). At the time of his retirement, he had achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer, and was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal.
After retiring from active duty, Mike matriculated at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in business administration in 2006. Following graduation, he served as ROTC Coordinator, and at times Golf Coach at his alma mater, Mount St. Mary’s until the time of his passing. Mike loved spending time with his family and regularly had a project to tinker with. He was always looking forward to the next adventure.
Mike was a model of kindness, service, happiness, and loyalty. He laughed often and abundantly, and was vital and athletic. Mike was a devoted and proud father to his two sons, a loyal son and brother, and a loving husband and partner. Mike modeled triumph over adversity. He used his experience to craft a life rooted in family, service, sobriety, and community.
Mike is survived by his two sons, Ian McReal and Thomas McReal, his mother Patricia McReal of San Juan Capistrano, California, brother Marshal McReal of Seattle, Washington, his dear friend Marianna McReal of Frederick, MD, and his long-term partner Susan Collins of Thurmont Maryland. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jerry McReal; and infant daughter, Francesca McReal.
A memorial service is scheduled for January 29, 2021 at 1:30 pm EST at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at Mount St. Mary’s University and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols will be in place (facial masks and social distancing). The memorial service will also be streamed live via Mount St. Mary’s University. Burial will take place immediately after the memorial service, at Mount Olivet cemetery in Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mike’s name to Webb Institute or Mount St. Mary’s University.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”. 2 Timothy
