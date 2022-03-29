Michael “Mike” Andrew Clawson, age 34, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland.
Born Aug. 3, 1987, in Baltimore, he was the son of Thomas G. Clawson and Mona L. Clawson, nee Licefi, of Urbana.
Mike was a 2005 graduate of Urbana High School, where he excelled as a student, was a member of the National Honor Society, and graduated with highest honors. He was a member of the UHS state champion track and field, and cross-country teams. He was a scholarship student at Washington College and also attended other schools. He had a diverse range of interests and jobs but eventually found his niche in the financial sector.
Mike was currently a senior representative with T. Rowe Price.
He loved playing the guitar; spending time outdoors hiking with his children and his beloved dog, Rocky; and working out, especially weightlifting. Mike loved his music and was never far from it. He followed politics closely and loved debating the issues of the day. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed listening to comedians and political satirists. Mike also enjoyed cooking, especially learning and cooking, using family recipes with his father.
Mike was totally devoted to his wife and children, and loved them with all his heart. They were the center of his universe and his reason for being. He wanted nothing more than to be the best husband and father he could be.
Mike was dearly loved by his parents whose loss is immeasurable. He was a kind, compassionate, generous, loving son who gave more of himself than he could possibly have received in return. Their solace is in knowing that Mike’s struggle is over, and he is finally at peace.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline; children, Connor and Skylar; parents, Tom and Mona; uncle, Ronald Clawson and wife Jeanne Marie, of Kearneysville, West Virginia; uncle, David Clawson and wife Barbara, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; uncle, Felix Licefi and wife Sherrill, of Houston, Texas; cousins, John Clawson, Nicholas Licefi, Mathew Licefi and Anne Marie Crosby; and many friends.
Services for Mike will be private.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.