Michael “Mike” Zubajlo, 57, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26 while surrounded by family at home. During his six-year battle with cancer, he showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile and determination.
As a military child, he traveled the world from Massachusetts to the Philippines. He got extremely fortunate with his dad’s last duty station and spent eight years in Hawaii, where he graduated from Radford High School and found a deep love for surfing and the ocean. He spent his career as an auto mechanic in the community, where he met many wonderful customers, and he retired in April 2021. He always prioritized family over work, and he was determined to raise his children in a great community and never moved again. He kept that promise to himself, moving to the Brunswick community in 1990 and staying in a place he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Alison Zubajlo; his three children, Jen (and Bryan), Rebecca and Sean; the mother of his children, Ruthie; his parents, Sheila and Hank; his sisters, Cathy and Trish; his beloved feline companion, Auggie; and many other loving family and friends. Mike loved the simple things in life. Although he was always on the go, he loved quiet evenings watching movies; hunting in the woods, especially with his best hunting buddy: his son; fishing out on the river or the pond; gardening in the yard; and cooking with family.
The family will receive friends on Oct. 16, 2021, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maryland. A memorial service will follow immediately at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mike can be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Donations can be made online at ccalliance.org/donate
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneral home.com