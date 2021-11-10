Michael P. Brennan, 66, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Nov. 6, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born Sept. 24, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the oldest child of John W. and Doris T. Wehner Brennan.
Michael grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and moved to Frederick in 1973 with his family. He was a 1974 graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. He was a very talented drummer and played around Frederick in bands: Barley, Hot Rod, Sik Rikki, New Attitude, Marlon King & Jokers Wild, among others. He also gave drum lessons for many years at Make N Music.
Michael is survived by special friend, Marilyn Southard; two daughters, Kristen Brennan Carmi, of Redondo Beach, California, and Ashley Brennan, of Baltimore, Maryland; two grandsons, Sam and Shai Carmi, of Redondo Beach, California; two brothers, Kevin F. Brennan and wife Melinda Crawford Brennan, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, and John T. Brennan and wife Annette Offutt Brennan, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia; one aunt, Patricia Hunter, of Forest Hill, Maryland; and two cousins, Jean Marie Lewis and Rachel Lewis, both of Forest Hill, Maryland.
Michael is predeceased by his parents, John W. Brennan (1932-2009) and Doris T. Wehner Brennan (1934-2016).
Funeral services and interment will be private. Memorial donations can be made to: Mathew 25 at 625 Benton Ave., Nashville, TN 37204.