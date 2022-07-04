Michael Rhoads

Michael Austin Rhoads, 62, of Barnesville, Maryland, peacefully passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johns Hopkins Suburban Hospital, Bethesda, with his wife of 30 years, Belinda (Yinger) Rhoads, by his side.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, Michael was the son of Barbara (Pyles) Rhoads and the late William S. Rhoads. He is survived by his wife; his mother; and his brother, Gregory S. Rhoads and wife Lynn Searfoss, of Boone, North Carolina. Michael also left behind mother-in-law, Chistine Yinger; brother-in-law, Richard A. Yinger and wife Tina; sister-in-law, Mary Levesque and husband Eric; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Frederick High School in 1978, Michael earned a degree in accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and obtained his CPA certification. Michael remained an avid Hokies fan for the rest of his life. He was employed by Marriott International for 30 years, serving most recently as senior director of corporate and statutory accounting.
Family and friends were extremely important to Michael, as were the award-winning Australian Shepherds that he and his wife raised and showed. Michael had just been named the No. 1 Rally Novice competitor with his dog, Pixie. On weekends, you could find Michael RVing, grilling in his Big Green Egg, and enjoying good bourbon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, 15 W. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, with the Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital (https://bit.ly/3yAVCz5), or the United States Australian Shepherd Foundation (usasfoundation.org/donate/).