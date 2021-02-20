Michael Rutter

Mr. Michael Elmer Rutter, 69, of Boonsboro, Maryland, formerly of Frederick, entered into eternal rest at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown on Feb. 14, 2021, after an extended illness. Michael was born on March 5, 1951, in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late Elmer K. and Alma C. (Schafer) Rutter.
He is survived by his son, Christopher M. (Renee); two grandsons, Caiden J. and Weston C.; his daughter, Emily D. Minnick; a granddaughter, Abigail R. Minnick; his sister, Carol Clough, and a nephew, Ian L. Downs. Michael is also survived by his former wife of 36 years, Gail. Michael leaves behind one aunt, numerous cousins and many extended family members and friends.
Michael served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. He did beautiful carpentry work, and of late, he was a customer service associate at Lowe’s Home Improvement near Walkersville. Michael was a Boy Scouts leader for many years, and he enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing, building things with his hands, and spending time with his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boonsboro Bible Church, 6741 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713.