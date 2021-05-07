Michael Smith, 57, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 15, 2021.
He was the son of Clinton Smith and Ruth Anne Smith. He graduated from Frederick High School.
He enjoyed collecting antique artifacts, listening to music, winning at a game of cards, and spending quality time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Smith Jr. He is survived by long-term partner, Helena Foreman; mother, Ruth Anne Smith; stepfather, Wayne Palmer; children, Malcolm Smith and Veronica Smith; grandchildren, Jada Smith, Gabriel Smith and Kayel Smith; brother, Carl Smith; sister, Cheryl Smith; and a slew of family and friends.
The private graveside service will be held on May 11. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who had an impact on his life.