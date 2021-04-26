Michael David Smith, 75, of 18 Poplar St., Myersville, MD, passed away Friday, April 23, peacefully at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick. Michael was born in on Nov. 5, 1945, a son of the late Margaret A. (Albaugh) and Reno Kenneth Smith. He was a 1963 graduate of Calvert County High School. He was the loving partner to Steven Ducham; father to David (Michelle) Smith, Kenny (Lisa) Smith, Rebecca Herdering (David Bullock), Amy (JR) Anderson, Katy (Steve) Sloan; an 11 wonderful grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 27, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick MD 21701. Graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday April. 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick MD.
- By Fred A. Balkin Partner at Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC
The world has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including very pronounced economic changes. Unemployment remains high, many businesses have folded, remain closed or are functioning at reduced capacity. This in turn leads to people seeking…
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.