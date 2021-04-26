Michael David Smith, 75, of 18 Poplar St., Myersville, MD, passed away Friday, April 23, peacefully at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick. Michael was born in on Nov. 5, 1945, a son of the late Margaret A. (Albaugh) and Reno Kenneth Smith. He was a 1963 graduate of Calvert County High School. He was the loving partner to Steven Ducham; father to David (Michelle) Smith, Kenny (Lisa) Smith, Rebecca Herdering (David Bullock), Amy (JR) Anderson, Katy (Steve) Sloan; an 11 wonderful grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 27, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick MD 21701. Graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday April. 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick MD.