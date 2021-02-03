Michael Sodos

Michael Howard Sodos, age 78, formerly of the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Clifton Park, New York, and Roswell, Georgia, but most recently of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 31, 2021, with his cat Nellie by his side.
He was born July 26, 1942, in New York City. Michael was married for 41 years to Penny Wise Sodos, who passed away in 2008. He was predeceased by his parents, Solomon and Mollie Sodos; and his sister, Francine Thomas.
He is survived by his children, Nadja Sodos-Wallace (Joseph) and Jonathon (Lisa); and four grandchildren, Samantha and Hannah Wallace and Willow and Jasper Sodos. He is also survived by his kid brother, Ronald Sodos; brother-in-law, David Thomas; and dear lifelong friends, Jerry Armer and Jane Gellert, who were always there for him. Michael loved his grandchildren, his cats, talking to strangers and folk music. He could often be found listening to live music or playing music with the Crestwood Village folk music group, always wearing a Grumpy T-shirt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Frederick County.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held when it is safe to do so.
