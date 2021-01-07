Michael Teague

Michael Kent Teague, 74, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2021.
Born on Sept. 26, 1946, in Sylva, North Carolina, he was the son of the late George B. and Ardath M. (Tritt) Teague.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Blank Teague; two daughters, Melissa Sexton (Terry), and Michele Sittinger (Bill); grandchildren, David Conners III (Kayla), Shawna Sexton, Crystal Grimm (Ronnie), and Ryan Sittinger; great-grandchildren, Rylee Grimm and Brantley Conners; and one sister, Anita Poole (Bunky). He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and numerous cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Tony Teague.
Michael served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was a tower crane operator for Miller and Long, Omni and Clark Construction and was very proud of the various buildings he constructed.
Michael was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 77 Union. He was also a deacon and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Airy, Maryland. He enjoyed being outdoors, crabbing trips and spending time with his family and beloved pets, Bounder and Charlie.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where a graveside funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on the same property.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice (P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).