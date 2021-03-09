Michael VanSant

Michael Ray VanSant, age 67, of Mount Airy, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was born July 2, 1953 in Mount Airy. He was the son of Donald L VanSant and the late Anne N VanSant (nee Smith). He was a masterful carpenter. In his lifetime he built numerous stunning homes and innumerable breathtaking kitchens. His absolute passion was flying and in previous years he could be frequently seen buzzing around the Mt. Airy area in his ultralight and sport airplane. In recent years it was on his John Deere Tractor. With his humble charisma and charm he made genuine friendships instantly. He is survived by his loving and ever faithful partner of six years, Alice Fischer; father Donald; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Kristin VanSant, Matthew and Jennifer VanSant; daughter Jessica VanSant; grandchildren Amya, Matthew, Brendan, Dominic, Jacob, Lilly, Alexis, Carter, Carmen, Tyler, and Emily; brothers Lee, Mark and Brian VanSant; sister Monica VanSant, along with beloved uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Heath Hospice or to the James M Stockman Cancer Institute.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.