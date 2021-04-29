Michael William Olive, 79, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021, at the Spring Arbor assisted living facility after a long illness. Born on Sept. 6, 1941, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Vincent Sr. and Ceceila (Rago) Olive.
As a young man, Mike loved the outdoors, and he was very active in the Boy Scouts, receiving the high award of Eagle Scout. He later graduated from Scranton Central High School with honors in 1959, and he subsequently received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Lafayette College, Easton, Pennsylvania, in 1963. Michael was in the Reserve Officer Training Program in college, and he later served as an officer in the United States Army, completing his tour of duty in Wurzburg, Germany. Since Mike loved to travel, he remained in Europe for a full year after his discharge.
After working several years as a chemist, Mike returned to college and earned his master’s degree in education from Western Maryland University, and he began his lifelong career as a high school chemistry teacher in the Frederick County school system, where he was highly regarded by both students and faculty.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; his older sister, Marylou Frangella; and his lifelong partner and friend, David Chowanec. He is survived by his older brother, Vincent J. Olive and his wife Mary; and David’s sister, Mary Lugar and her husband Joe, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his niece, Karen Ann Strickler, her husband Jon and their children, Ashley, Jonathon and Joseph; James Olive and Michael Frangella; and his son, Michael Jr. Please view and sign the family guest book at www.beallfuneral.com.