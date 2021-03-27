Michele Lackner

Michele Rosemary Lackner
October 14, 1975 - March 22, 2021
The world lost a remarkable woman and heaven gained a sweet angel on Monday, March 22, 2021, when Michele Rosemary Lackner went to be with the Lord. Michele passed away suddenly and unexpectedly after fighting a tough battle against the horrible COVID-19 virus. A beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, and faithful friend, Michele was a pillar to the Urbana community in which she lived with her husband Al and their son Teddy since 2008.
Michele was born to Bartley and Patricia Gallerizzo Balser on October 14, 1975 in Washington DC. She grew up in Damascus with her brothers David and Robert, where she was very active with the Montgomery County 4H. She was a lifelong Montgomery County Agricultural Fair member and served as the Judge Coordinator for the 4H Building as well as the superintendent for the Citizenship Department. A devoted sister and daughter, Michele was known as the "Hostest for the Mostest" because she hosted all the holidays at her house.
Michele graduated from Damascus High School in 1993 and completed her degree in General Studies at Montgomery College. A dedicated civil servant, Michele worked for the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in Bethesda for several years prior to transferring to the Food and Drug Administration, where she served over twenty years, most recently as a Web Developer.
She met the love of her life, Al Lackner, in 2000 and the two exchanged vows on February 23, 2002. On May 5, 2007, the two welcomed their son Teddy into this world. Michele was an amazing, devoted wife and mother. She was a working mom that always put her family first. Michele was a sweet, thoughtful and selfless soul, who always put others before herself. She worked hard in the neighborhood to make everyone feel welcome, hosting what became known as the Tottenham Easter Egg Hunt every year as well as the annual Lackner Halloween Party and Christmas Cookie Decorating Party. Michele was also a fantastic baker - her chocolate chip cookies and brownies, which she perfected as a 4Her were legendary.
Michele was very proud of Teddy and was fully engaged in everything he did - from volunteering at school functions, to serving as team mom for his baseball teams, to running the concessions for wrestling and football events. Michele served tirelessly to ensure that no one was ever left out. As Urbana's unofficial team photographer she took literally thousands of photographs for each event - always making sure that every player and coach was included.
Michele has left an indelible mark on everyone whose life she touched. She left the world far too soon and is reunited in Gloryland with her loving father Bartley Balser and grandparents Gene and Betty Gallerizzo. Michele is survived by her husband Alfred Lackner III (Al), son Alfred Lackner IV (Teddy), mother Patricia Balser, brother David Balser, sister-in-law Lori Balser, brother Robert Balser, sister-in-law Jennifer Balser, sister-in-law Mary Coble, brother-in-law Dewey Lackner, sister-in-law Flora Williams, nephews Daniel Balser and Caleb Coble; nieces Rose Marie Balser (goddaughter), Ava Williams, Grace Balser, and Amelia Balser; and goddaughters Lauren Dixon and Marissa George.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in honor of Michele Lackner to:
Urbana Recreation Council
3664 Travistock Road
Frederick, MD 21704
or
Urbana Hawks Athletic Boosters
3471 Campus Drive
Ijamsville, MD 21754
Visitation option #1:
Monday, March 29, 2021
6:00p-8:00p *Rosary starting at 7:45pm
St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church
4103 Prices Distillery Road
Ijamsville, MD 21754
Visitation option #2:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
10:00am - 11:00am
St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church
4103 Prices Distillery Road
Ijamsville, MD 21754
Funeral Mass:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
11:00am
St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church
4103 Prices Distillery Road
Ijamsville, MD 21754
Face Masks, properly worn over the nose and mouth, will be strictly enforced at all times.
Including during outside gravesite Services.
For those who are unable to attend in person the Funeral mass will be live streamed by the Church - links/details to follow.
A second option, in lieu of in-person attendance or if capacity becomes an issue at the Church, is to tune to FM Radio Station 91.3 while in the Church parking lot and you will be able to hear the Mass via radio.
Burial to follow Funeral Mass - All Souls Catholic Cemetery*
*Respectfully request family attendance only at the burial site due to social distancing and attendance limitations at the gravesite. However, all are welcome to join the processional to the cemetery and remain at their cars during the gravesite service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com