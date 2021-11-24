Michele “Mickey” Adams, 64, of New Market, Maryland, passed on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was the loving wife of Dan Adams of four years, and they were together for 16 years.
She was born Nov. 9, 1957, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late James C. Harris Jr. and the late Doris B. Harris (nee Martell).
Mickey worked 30 years for the state of Maryland; 20 years for the Department of Social Services; and 10 years for the Comptroller of Maryland.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her brother, Chuck Harris and wife Pat, of Franklin, Virginia; sister, Jean Fitzgerald and husband Bill, of Eldersburg, Maryland; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with a prayer service at 3 p.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School).
Funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Libertytown (Union Bridge), MD 21791.
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences may be offered at www.burrier-queen.com.