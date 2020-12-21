Michelle Barnett Kight, 53, of Hagerstown, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home. Born in West Lanham, Md. she was the daughter of the late, Dewey Sampson Barnett, Jr. and Doris Veronica (Thompson) Barnett. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Barnett and a brother-in-law, Jeff Kight. Michelle grew up in Frederick, Md. and was a 1985 graduate of Linganore High School and attended Frederick Community College. She was an assistant to the controller at Hughes Network Systems until 1999 and then was a stay-at-home mom for 21 years. Michelle was an avid baker, loved to volunteer and help others however she could, and was the biggest cheerleader to her three girls. She always looked forward to her yearly family trips to Myrtle Beach, SC. Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Bryan Thomas Kight; three daughters, Melody and husband, Ryan, of Alabama, Bailey (and Ben) and Hannah all of Hagerstown; one sister, Johnnie Baker and husband, Raymond and a brother-in-law, Rusty Kight and wife, Laura; five nephews; three nieces-in-law; three great-nephews and one great-niece. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 7 p.m. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 10 people at a time in the funeral home, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington County or to County Medical Transport.