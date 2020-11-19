Michelle Spring

Michelle Marie Spring, of Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Shady Grove Nursing Home in Rockville, Maryland.
Born Sept. 1, 1982, she was the daughter of Ralph Thomas Spring and Arlene Kay Spring (nee Wetzel).
Michelle graduated from Brunswick High School. She was a long-standing Brunswick resident, and she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, Ralph and Arlene Spring; her sister, Becky Spring; her brother, Tommy Spring; nephews, Ethan Beals, DJ Miles and Declan Spring; niece, Alexis Beals; aunt, Patty Benfield, whom she held near and dear to her heart; numerous other aunts and uncles; and many friends.
Funeral services are being provided by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. A private interment is being held for the family, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, when it is allowed for friends and family to gather together safely.