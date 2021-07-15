Micleta Dailey

Micleta Alfernia Dailey peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Autumn Lake at Glade Valley, Walkersville, MD.
She was born January 15th, 1921, in Sunnyside, MD to the late James L.R. Whiten and Gussie Mae (Harris) Whiten.
She was the wife of the late Warren “Francis” Dailey for 30 years until his death in 1973.
She was a 1938 graduate of Lincoln High School and a 1942 graduate of Hampton Institute with a degree in education. She spent 36 years as a Virologist at Ft. Detrick, MD working for the Dept. of Defense, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and finally SAIC-Leidos.
She was the last of her immediate family. She was preceded by her parents, her husband and her brothers and sisters: Mary E. Dail, James R. Whiten, Helen J. Tyler, Joan G. Smith, Yvonne M. Hoy and Larry L.M. Whiten.
She is survived by her four devoted daughters, Patricia L. Blackwell, Union City, CA, Mary J. Berry, Joan M. Thomas, and Tina M. Atwood all of Frederick.
She also leaves to cherish her memory three devoted granddaughters, Wendy Morris-Jackson, Brandywine, MD, Dana Wallace, Pittsburg, CA and Nichelle Dailey, Los Angeles, CA. She also leaves three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, July 20th at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike, Frederick, 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 21st at 1pm at Asbury United Methodist Church, 110 W. All Saints St. Frederick.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
