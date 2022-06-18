Mike Collins

Mike Collins was an amazing human who lived a highly cool life (12/21/61—02/25/21) and is deeply missed by so many. If you are one of those people, please stop by our celebration of his life anytime from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the National Aviation Community Center, 296 Bucheimer Road, Frederick. For more information, visit: gatheringus.com/memorial/mike-collins/8575.