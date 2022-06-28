Mildred Brown

Mildred Wiles Brown, 93, of Walkersville, Maryland, went to her heavenly home Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mildred was the youngest child born to Harry and Blanche Wiles on Sept. 11, 1928, losing her mother in death at the young age of 4. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
She married George Brown on Oct. 30, 1948, and they remained married until his passing in October of 1999, just weeks before their 51st wedding anniversary.
Mildred was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord, her family and her church. She was a lifetime member of Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church and Willing Workers of Grace Rocky Hill in Woodsboro, Maryland. While she was able, you could find her washing dishes at any of the church events. After the passing of her husband, George, she volunteered for the next 19 years, cleaning her church and taking great pride in doing it. "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
Her favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas, when her immediate family gathered at her home.
She is survived by three of her four sons and their families, Ron and wife Glenda, of Libertytown, Maryland, and their children, son, Todd and wife Michele and their son, Hayden, in Clayton, North Carolina, daughter, Betsy and Troy Brawner and their children, Jeremy and Alison, of Thurmont, Maryland; Jack and wife Roxanne, of Boonsboro, Maryland, and their sons, Jason and Jared; Tony Sr. and wife Robin, of Damascus, Maryland, and their children, son, Tony Jr. and wife Brooke, of Nottingham, Maryland, and daughter, Michele and husband Kanul Aurora, of Germantown, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her third son, Jim.
Pallbearers will be Mildred's grandchildren and one great-grandson: Todd, Betsy, Jason, Jared, Michele and Jeremy.
Per Mildred's wishes, there will no public viewing. Her service will be held at noon Thursday, June 30 at Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Road, Woodsboro, MD 21798.
Upon her request, the family asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to the above church address, Attn: Bev Barton, Treas.
Arrangements are by Hartzler Funeral Home. Leave a message or memory on her tribute wall at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.