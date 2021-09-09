Mildred Corbin Scott Mumford, 87, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Mumford.
Born Nov. 23, 1933, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Marshall David and Sadie Pearl (Corbin) Scott.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts in history with a minor in sociology from George Washington University. She devoted most of her time to volunteer work at her church, All Saints Church of Frederick. When not volunteering she loved all things arts and crafts — floral arrangements for holidays, crocheting and painting.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Tricia) Mumford; granddaughter, Connie (James) Minear; and beloved great-grandchildren, Carson, Parker and Hunter.
Her husband, Edward Charles Mumford, and grandson, Charles Scott Mumford, precede her in death.
A celebration of Mildred’s life journey will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland. The Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.